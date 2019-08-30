UrduPoint.com
Overseas Business Community Of Pakistan Must Play Role For Kashmir Issue: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday appealed to the Overseas Business Community of Pakistan to play an effective role for stopping Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday appealed to the Overseas Business Community of Pakistan to play an effective role for stopping Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

Talking to a delegation of businessmen which called on him at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said the UN must fulfill expectations of innocent Kashmiri people and resolve the issue as per its resolutions, according to a statement.

The delegation of businessmen included Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Khalid Tawab, Noor-ur-Rehman, Abdul Majeed, Shaheen Sarwana and Saud Rehman.

The traders on the occasion strongly condemned Indian terrorism in Kashmir. The business community was standing by the side of the Government of Pakistan for the Kashmir cause.

The delegation members said they fully supported Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of the Kashmir issue.

