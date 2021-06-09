Overseas Committee meeting resolves 15 cases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :A meeting of Overseas Committee was held to discuss problems of expatriates here on Wednesday.

Some 15 out of 38 cases were resolved in the meeting presided over by DC Ali Shehzad.

Chairman committee Shoeb Akmal Hashmi, ADC Revenue Muhammad Tayyab and executive members attended the meeting.

Ali Shehzad hailed the role of expatriates for their huge remittances.

Shoeb Akmal Hashmi said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking special initiatives to resolve problems of the expatriates.

SP Headquarters Talat Habeeb, CEO Multan Corporation Iqbal Ahmad were present among others on the occasion.