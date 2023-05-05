UrduPoint.com

Overseas Complaints To Be Resolved On Priority

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 02:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Director Punjab Overseas Commission Asim Raza said that the Punjab government issued clear instructions to resolve the complaints of Pakistanis living abroad on priority.

While addressing the meeting of the District Overseas Pakistani Committee here on Friday he said that all resources were mobilized to resolve the year-old grievances of overseas Pakistanis.

The meeting was informed that at present 93 complaints of overseas were being worked on in the district,adding that reports were sought from the concerned officers and departments in the light of which further action will be taken.

Asim Raza said that Chief Minister Punjab himself was the chairman of the Overseas Commission and he directed the district committee to hold a meeting after every fifteen days.

On the occasion,Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, GAR Abdul Haye Bhatti and other officers were also present.

