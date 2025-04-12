Overseas Convention above politics, aimed at national unity: Aun Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Aun Chaudhry on Saturday said the upcoming Overseas Pakistani Convention is being organized purely in the national interest, beyond party lines or political affiliations.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistani Diaspora is our heroes, and the convention was to organize to honor their invaluable services.

“This convention belongs to every Pakistani, regardless of political association. Its slogan ‘Hum Pakistani – Hamara Pakistan’ reflects unity, pride, and national ownership,” he said.

Calling overseas Pakistanis the true ambassadors of the nation, the minister said their tireless work and the remittances they send sustain Pakistan’s economy.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will make key announcements during the convention, to be held from April 13 to 15.

Lashing out at PTI for spreading misinformation, Aun Chaudhry said, “Instead of creating divide among the nation, they need to think about the country. Personal agendas should not override national interest.”

Answering a question, he said that all the coalition partners were, including the PPP were united in working as a team for Pakistan’s prosperity.

PPP was a major stakeholder in the government coalition, and PM really respect their opinion. There may be differences of opinion on certain issues, but things are not as bad as some suggest. Our focus is on governance and performance, he added.