Open Menu

Overseas Convention Above Politics, Aimed At National Unity: Aun Chaudhry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Overseas Convention above politics, aimed at national unity: Aun Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Aun Chaudhry on Saturday said the upcoming Overseas Pakistani Convention is being organized purely in the national interest, beyond party lines or political affiliations.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistani Diaspora is our heroes, and the convention was to organize to honor their invaluable services.

“This convention belongs to every Pakistani, regardless of political association. Its slogan ‘Hum Pakistani – Hamara Pakistan’ reflects unity, pride, and national ownership,” he said.

Calling overseas Pakistanis the true ambassadors of the nation, the minister said their tireless work and the remittances they send sustain Pakistan’s economy.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will make key announcements during the convention, to be held from April 13 to 15.

Lashing out at PTI for spreading misinformation, Aun Chaudhry said, “Instead of creating divide among the nation, they need to think about the country. Personal agendas should not override national interest.”

Answering a question, he said that all the coalition partners were, including the PPP were united in working as a team for Pakistan’s prosperity.

PPP was a major stakeholder in the government coalition, and PM really respect their opinion. There may be differences of opinion on certain issues, but things are not as bad as some suggest. Our focus is on governance and performance, he added.

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

5 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

5 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

5 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

5 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

6 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

7 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

7 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

7 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

9 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan