Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, said on Friday that the government is organizing Pakistan’s first-ever Overseas Pakistani Convention as a confidence-building measure to strengthen engagement with the diaspora.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the step reflects the government's recognition of overseas Pakistanis' vital contributions to the nation's progress.

He said that overseas Pakistanis have long been under-recognized despite playing a critical role globally. "They are not just Pakistanis living abroad but they are an integral part of our identity and national development," he stated.

The minister said various public sector institutions including FIA, Passport Directorate, and other relevant departments will set up stalls at the event to directly address the grievances of overseas citizens.

Answering a question, he clarified that the government is not funding the travel of attendees. "Every participant is paying for their own ticket. The misconception that public funds are being used is incorrect. Even if they were, supporting our own people is not something to be criticized," he said.

He stressed that the event will remain completely non-political. “This convention is not a political rally or promotion but it is about national engagement and problem-solving,” he assured.

Answering a question, he said that his approach has been inclusive and issue-focused. “I have made no distinctions based on political affiliations, for me, every overseas Pakistani matters,” he concluded.