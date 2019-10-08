UrduPoint.com
Overseas Desk In Police's Facilitation Center Opened

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 09:41 PM

Overseas Desk in police's facilitation center opened

Islamabad Capital Territory Police Islamabad has set up a special desk for overseas Pakistanis in the acilitation centre in the federal capital to offer them one-stop solution of their problems including vehicle verification, provision of driving licenses and a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) lodged in any police station

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) Islamabad Capital Territory Police Islamabad has set up a special desk for overseas Pakistanis in the acilitation centre in the federal capital to offer them one-stop solution of their problems including vehicle verification, provision of driving licenses and a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) lodged in any police station."Four more citizen facilitation centres will be established in the capital city to ensure speedy solution of public issues through one window, this was announced by Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Tuesday, while inaugurating the special counter for overseas Pakistanis in facilitation center Inaugurating,, he said that materialization of such initiatives depict that the state is moving in the right direction," he remarked.To a query, he said the ICT police was recruiting more traffic personnel in Islamabad Traffic Police to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the capital's roads.

He said the government is placing reforms in seminaries to create mass awareness and introducing the syllabus that would help the youth to become a constructive part of the society."We are just adding the subjects like Mathematics, Science, English and History in madrassas' syllabus," Ijaz Shah replied to another question.On the occasion Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Bukhari said the special desk for expats was set up in the facilitation centre to ensure swift resolution of the overseas Pakistanis' issues.He said the officials of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation had been deputed over the special desk to establish a strong connectivity among the departments concerned for resolving expats' complaints on fast-track.

