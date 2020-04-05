Overseas doctors asked to assist Sindh Govt to control spread of Corona virus: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday requested the members of overseas team of volunteers' doctors to contribute and assist the Sindh government in its efforts to control the spread of Coronavirus.

He said this while talking to a delegation of oversees doctors' volunteer team who called on him at Ali House on Sunday, said a statement.

He said that the Sindh government was striving to control the spread of Coronovrius and everyone especially the welfare organizations were assisting the government generously in this fight against the pandemic.

The members of the delegation while expressing their appreciation about the efforts of the Sindh government in its fights against the pandemic presented 150 preventive kits for the doctors and paramedics attending the patients of Coronavirus.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while expressing his gratitude told the members of the delegation that role of the welfare organizations and the organization like oversees doctors' volunteer team in this fights against the pandemic was commendable indeed.

The minister told the delegation about the measures which had been adopted so far by the Sindh government to keep its people safe from getting affected by the Coronavirus.

He also told the delegation that the Sindh government had also fixed budget for the procurement of preventive kits for the doctors and paramedics.

He said that on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah the companies which were preparing these preventive kits had also been contacted and asked to deliver these kits at the earliest.

The Minister also thanked all those generous donors who were assisting the government in these testing times.