Overseas Employment Promoter License Suspended As Pakistani Nurses Lose Jobs In KSA
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Director General of Emigration and Overseas Employment has taken serious notice of loss of jobs of a considerable number of Pakistani nurses in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia due to functional irregularities surfaced by the foreign employers in the kingdom.
In light of a preliminary fact finding report, the overseas employment promoter license of M/s Sahou Manpower OEPL No 3295/RWP has been suspended with immediate effect until completion of investigation by the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, said a press release issued on Thursday.
A thorough investigation in the matter has been initiated to take further action against the persons involved as per law.
The BO&OE was taking up this incident very seriously and review of existing procedures has been initiated to avoid such untoward incidents in future as these episodes bring bad name to the country and its valuable workforce.
