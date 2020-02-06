Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry perception, investment survey 2019 issued

Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) on Thursday announced the results of its biannual "Perception and Investment Survey 2019" conducted during last quarter of 2019 amongst the leading foreign investors of the country, who are members of OICCI

The survey results present an array of insights, shedding light on both the concerns on the current business environment as well as the confidence of OICCI members on the growth potential of the country, said a press release.

President of the OICCI, Shazad Dada highlighted, "the survey shows that on a number of business climate parameters foreign investors remain positive, and are upbeat on the performance of their respective business entities in Pakistan, with 75 percent of the respondents indicating willingness to recommend new Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan to their parent companies." He said whilst foreign investors participating in the survey have shown concerns with some areas of doing business, the case for business growth potential and opportunities in Pakistan was supported by over 7 out of 10 survey respondents indicating their plans to invest more or similar amounts over the next 1 to 5 years as compared to the previous corresponding period.

This view may appear conservative since in the past two years OICCI members had reinvested Dollars 2.5 to 3 billion annually in new capital expenditure, he said.

Shazad Dada said OICCI members have indicated that compared to the previous 2017 survey, the Federal government is better engaged with stakeholders on policy issues and its senior functionaries appear to have better understanding, and commitment to resolve investors issues.

In conclusion, OICCI President commented "the foreign investors are cautiously optimistic of the future growth potential and are looking forward to improved level of public private partnership to deliver on the true economic potential of the country.