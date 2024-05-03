Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest situation in IOK

The overseas Kashmir community delegation has called on President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chuadhry at Kashmir House Islamabad on Friday and discussed the latest situation of Indian occupied Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The overseas Kashmir community delegation has called on President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chuadhry at Kashmir House Islamabad on Friday and discussed the latest situation of Indian occupied Kashmir.

AJK President talking to delegation said that expatriate Kashmiri community played a key role in highlighting Kashmir dispute at international level and the local community in their respective countries and said that ups and downs in the freedom struggle is the vital part of the strategy as per the situation.

Barrister Sultan continued as saying that in forthcoming elections in India, the Prime Minister Modi will play Kashmir card and Hindutva card and increase the brutalities against Kashmiri people to win the elections as to become third time successive Indian PM.

The President was of the view that it was our utmost responsibility to run hectic anti India and anti Modi drive across the west at all forums to seek attention of the local communities and international human rights organizations to expose Modi regime regarding the unleashing atrocities against Kashmiri people by its brutal forces under draconian laws in Indian held Kashmir.

The delegation headed by honorary presidential advisor for Kashmir Affairs Ch.Farooq Ahmed Zia Ghorsi besides, others including Shiraz Farooq,Qayoom Sabri, Zaheer Ahmed Advocate and Sajid Ali Chaudhry.

The delegation assured the AJK President that community will launch rigorous campaign against Indian atrocities at all levels to highlight the Kashmir dispute at international forums.

The delegation on the occasion invited the president to visit Britain and hold meetings with Kashmir communities in this connection which he accepted.