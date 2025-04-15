MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th Apr, 2025) The Canada-based veteran overseas Kashmiri, Syed Kausar Hussain Shah has called upon the Canada to perform its due global role to facilitate early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue for the emergence of everlasting peace in the region through grant of right to self determination to over 1.60 million Jammu Kashmir state population.

He was addressing a reception hosted in honour of Canadian Member of Parliament George Chahal in Canada, said a message released to the media here .

He urged the community to support George Chahal and other Liberal Party candidates in the upcoming elections scheduled to be held in Canada on April 28, this year.

Kausar expressed the that George Chahal would continue to play an effective role in advocating for the Kashmir issue besides addressing local community challenges.

In response, MP George Chahal expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Syed Kausar Hussain Shah for the warm reception, attended by large number of the overseas Pakistanis including Kashmiris.

Addressing the gathering, MP George Chahal said that Canada’s Federal elections were scheduled for April 28, and he was confident of serving the people even more diligently after securing victory.

He emphasized that resolving public issues was his top priority and reaffirmed that the Kashmir issue was close to his heart.

He has previously raised the Kashmir cause in the Canadian Parliament and other forums and promised to continue advocating for it.

The Candian leader added that his campaign was not based on mere promises but on tangible actions. He assured the audience that issues faced by newcomers and immigrants would be addressed on priority basis.

Currently, the Liberal Party holds a majority in Canada, and its performance has elevated its standing.

He expressed hope that the Liberal Party would return to Parliament with a two-thirds majority on April 28.

MP Chahal also highlighted the importance of addressing student issues and local employment challenges, calling them personal priorities.

He vowed that, upon re-election, he would work tirelessly to resolve these matters and deliver visible results.

“This time, you’ll see me perform better than ever as your MP,” he assured.

