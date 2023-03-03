Overseas minister pays visit to Turkish Embassy

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HD) Sajid Hussain Turi paid a condolence visit to the Turkish Embassy and expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths and destruction caused by the earthquake.

The Minister said that Pakistanis share the grief of their Turkish brothers and sisters in this difficult hour, said a press release.

May Allah raise the ranks of those martyred in the earthquake and grant patience to the bereaved families, he added.

Pakistan and Turkey are two brotherly countries and are always with each other in pain and suffering.

Federal Secretary Zulfiqar Haider was also accompanied by Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi.