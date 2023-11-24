Open Menu

Overseas Minister Sings LoI With Saudi Conglomerates To Grab Employment Opportunities For Pakistanis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik has inked two letters of intent with the Saudi conglomerates FNRCO and MAHARAH in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to secure more employment opportunities for Pakistanis.

The objective is to bolster collaboration and facilitate the recruitment of Pakistani workers and professionals for various large-scale projects in KSA.

The signed agreements outline plans to establish training and orientation centers in Pakistan which will cater to the skill development needs aligned with the demands of the Saudi labor market, a news release said.

Expressing optimism, SAPM Malik underscored that this collaboration marks a significant milestone, paving the way for increased recruitment avenues for skilled workforce from Pakistan. He emphasized the mutual benefits for both nations, providing the Pakistani workforce with opportunities to contribute to the objectives of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

FNRCO is a prominent Saudi Arabian company which specializes in administrative solutions and project management and has a focus on recruiting highly qualified human resources. Currently engaged in major projects of KSA, including those in NEOM, FNRCO is positioned as a key player in the Saudi job market.

Meanwhile, Maharah Human Resource Company is the largest human resource solutions provider in Saudi Arabia and offers a comprehensive range of services such as recruitment, staffing, payroll, outsourcing, and training.

With a successful track record, Maharah has collaborated with major entities in Saudi Arabia, including Saudi Aramco, SABIC, and STC. FNRCO’s and MAHARAH’s partnership with Pakistan signifies a strategic move that will enhance workforce capabilities for the benefit of both nations.

