Overseas Minister Turi express sorrow over boat sinking incident in Italy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Monday expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the boat sinking incident in Italy wherein 40 Pakistanis lost their lives.

The minister said that such types of incidents were increasing and precious lives of illegal immigrants were being lost in these painful incidents.

He said that human traffickers were misleading the youth with false dreams, adding, so far, thousands of Pakistani youth had lost their lives while going to European countries in search of a better life.

The minister revealed that through a joint venture, the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis both will prepare a comprehensive policy for strict legal action against human traffickers.

Turi urged that passports and Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) of human traffickers should be cancelled and their bank accounts should be frozen.

Interpol should be contacted to arrest the human beings involved in this heinous crime from foreign countries and due to human trafficking, precious lives are being lost and Pakistan is being defamed.

He said that the Ministry of Human Resource Development was looking for legal job opportunities for Pakistanis, he said, adding that since April 2022, over 0.6 million Pakistanis had been sent abroad for legal employment.

The minister further requested the citizens to avoid going abroad through illegal means and stressed that parents should not push their children towards death due to greed for money.