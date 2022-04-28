Overseas Minister visits OEC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi here on Thursday visited Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) and Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment to attend the briefings on the department and find ways to improve efficiency and maximize facilities to boost overseas employment opportunities.

Managing Director OEC Dr Farah Masood briefed the minister regarding working of the department; it's achievements, hurdles, and future goals. She said that the department is doing exceptionally well with the current resources and can be made much more efficient through constant support from the ministry, said a news release.

The minister was told, the OEC has successfully sent more than 1,45,000 people Overseas through government to government contracts and it sees exponential growth in the future.

The minister, while addressing the media, expressed that the department would be supported in all ways possible to boost opportunities for the people of Pakistan.

He said that overseas Pakistanis were important for the current government and we would ensure all positive initiatives of the ministry must be successfully implemented.

Later, the minister visited the Bureau of Emigration where he was briefed by Director General Dr Muhammad Tahir Noor. The minister took note of the initiatives being made by the department to increase manpower export and said that more protector offices must be opened in undeveloped areas. He said that Pakistan was blessed with the resource of manpower and we needed to ensure that every Pakistani has easy access to protector offices. He was of the view that focus needed to be shifted to merged districts of FATA and Balochistan since people of these areas were most neglected. The incumbent government will ensure issues and concerns of overseas Pakistanis are resolved on priority basis and I believe in implementation more than making new promises to the people, he concluded.