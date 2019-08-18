UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overseas Ministry Helps Recover Rs 567.48m Expatriates' Dues

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 09:30 PM

Overseas Ministry helps recover Rs 567.48m expatriates' dues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD), during the first year of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, helped a large number of Pakistani expatriates in getting their dues clear from foreign employers.

The OPHRD Ministry made recoveries of Rs 567.48 million for overseas Pakistanis from their employers abroad, the report on PTI government's one year performance launched here on Sunday said.

Adopting zero tolerance policy against fraudulent elements, the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (EOBE) tightened enforcements and cancelled licenses of 16 overseas employment promoters (OEPs), besides suspending the operation of 36 others.

A fine of Rs 6.55 million was also imposed on the violators during the last one year.

The BEOE also disbursed an amount of Rs 576.032 million as death/disability compensation among the families of overseas Pakistanis during the said period.

Similarly, the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) provided financial assistance of Rs 165.3 million to the deserving families of the expatriate Pakistanis (OPs) in case of death or any kind of disability.

The OPF spent Rs 102 million in terms of fee concessions for the children of overseas Pakistanis.

It also offered financial assistance of Rs 5.71 million to the children of expatriates under its newly launched Overseas Pakistanis education Fund.

The emigration of skilled and unskilled workforce increased by 51 per cent this year as Pakistan sent 327,097 workforce abroad for various job opportunities during the first seven months of 2019. Only 216,164 workers proceeded foreign countries during the same period of last year.

The BEOE also ensured 100 per cent verification of emigrants at its all protectorate offices and registered 403,624 emigrants since October 30, 2018. This step helped increase remittances flow in the country from $19.914 billion in year 2017-18 to $21.842 Billion in year 2018-19.

The amount of EOBI pension had also been increased by 23 per cent since September, 2018.

The ministry also established "Call Sarzameen Portal for Overseas Pakistanis (OPs)" to redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Fine Job Same September October Sunday 2018 2019 All From Government Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

2 hours ago

UAE will exert all efforts to reinforce leading ro ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on Kabul Wedding

3 hours ago

TBHF reaffirms commitment to humanity on World Hum ..

3 hours ago

Private sector engagement to attain SDGs invaluabl ..

4 hours ago

Indian president inaugurates Bunker Museum in Mumb ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.