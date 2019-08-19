UrduPoint.com
Overseas Ministry Helps Recover Rs567.48 Million Expatriates' Dues

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD), during the first year of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, helped a large number of Pakistani expatriates in getting their dues clear from foreign employers

The OPHRD Ministry made recoveries of Rs567.48 million for overseas Pakistanis from their employers abroad, one-year performance report shared by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development said.

The OPHRD Ministry made recoveries of Rs567.48 million for overseas Pakistanis from their employers abroad, one-year performance report shared by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development said.

Adopting zero tolerance policy against fraudulent elements, the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (EOBE) tightened enforcements and cancelled licenses of 16 overseas employment promoters (OEPs), besides suspending the operation of 36 others.

A fine of Rs6.55 million was also imposed on the violators during the last one year.

The BEOE also disbursed an amount of Rs576.032 million as death/disability compensation among the families of overseas Pakistanis during the said period.

Similarly, the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) provided financial assistance of Rs165.3 million to the deserving families of the expatriate Pakistanis (OPs) in case of death or any kind of disability.

The OPF spent Rs102 million in terms of fee concessions for the children of overseas Pakistanis.

It also offered financial assistance of Rs5.71 million to the children of expatriates under its newly launched Overseas Pakistanis education Fund.

The emigration of skilled and unskilled workforce increased by 51 per cent this year as Pakistan sent 327,097 workforce abroad for various job opportunities during the first seven months of 2019. Only 216,164 workers proceeded foreign countries during the same period of last year.

The BEOE also ensured 100 per cent verification of emigrants at its all protectorate offices and registered 403,624 emigrants since October 30, 2018. This step helped increase remittances flow in the country from $19.914 billion in year 2017-18 to $21.842 Billion in year 2018-19.

The amount of EOBI pension had also been increased by 23 per cent since September, 2018.

The ministry also established "Call Sarzameen Portal for Overseas Pakistanis (OPs)" to redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis.

