Overseas Ministry Launches Portal To Document Returning Emigrants' Data

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) has launched a web portal to document the returning emigrants' data for their onward re-employment in the country and abroad.

The initiative is also aimed at providing a skill-recognition certificate to the returning expats by enhancing capacity in the area of their specific trade.

"From now onward, all the returning emigrants can register themselves on https://jobs.oec.gov.pk/returnees_overseas registration so that the ministry can locate jobs for them in the country and abroad, help them get financial assistance from the government and provide certified training," an official told APP on Friday.

He said the work on this initiative was initiated soon after the foreign companies started terminating the employment contracts of Pakistani workers.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on OP&HRD Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari had been negotiating with the public and private sectors for the re-employment of laid off Pakistani workers, he added.

In a tweet, the SAPM has urged the returning nationals to register themselves on the portal while sharing the three key advantages of registration.

"Register yourself on the given link if you did lose job abroad, Benefits: 1.You can get employment again 2.You can get certified training 3.You can register themselves to get financial assistance from the government https://jobs.oec.gov.pk/returnees_overseas_registration," he tweeted.

