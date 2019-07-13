Overseas ministry refutes news item

Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Saturday refuted a news item appeared in a section of press that 'Bureaucracy is responsible for corruption' attributed to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Saturday refuted a news item appeared in a section of press that 'Bureaucracy is responsible for corruption ' attributed to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari.

In a statement issued here, it was said that the story was baseless and contrary to the facts. Some newspapers misreported the SAPM's press conference at Pakistani Foreign Office in Washington on July 10, it added.

Zulfikar Bukhari, in the press conference, had said that "Many departments were eroded due to ministers corrupting the system. When a corrupt person is placed at the top, he destroy departments and institutions by picking a corrupt team right to the bottom," the statement said.