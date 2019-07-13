UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overseas Ministry Refutes News Item

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 09:14 PM

Overseas ministry refutes news item

Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Saturday refuted a news item appeared in a section of press that 'Bureaucracy is responsible for corruption' attributed to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Saturday refuted a news item appeared in a section of press that 'Bureaucracy is responsible for corruption' attributed to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari.

In a statement issued here, it was said that the story was baseless and contrary to the facts. Some newspapers misreported the SAPM's press conference at Pakistani Foreign Office in Washington on July 10, it added.

Zulfikar Bukhari, in the press conference, had said that "Many departments were eroded due to ministers corrupting the system. When a corrupt person is placed at the top, he destroy departments and institutions by picking a corrupt team right to the bottom," the statement said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Prime Minister Foreign Office Washington July Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan wins Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cu ..

1 minute ago

GDA alleges Sindh Govt of pre-poll rigging in Ghot ..

1 minute ago

Four medical units sealed in Multan

2 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges govt ..

2 minutes ago

PML-N wants political instability: Fayyaz ul Hassa ..

7 minutes ago

Rear Admiral (Rtd) Syed Hasan Nasir Shah appointed ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.