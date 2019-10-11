UrduPoint.com
Overseas Ministry Resolves 5,135 Complaints Of Expats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:16 PM

Overseas Ministry resolves 5,135 complaints of expats

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has resolved 5,135 complaints lodged so far by the expatriates on the Prime Minister Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ):The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has resolved 5,135 complaints lodged so far by the expatriates on the Prime Minister Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU).

A total of 5,615 complaints of the expatriates were received on the PMDU, out of which 91 percent had been resolved by the Ministry, said a press release received here on Friday.

Most of the complaints of overseas Pakistanis were received from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

