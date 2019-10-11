Overseas Ministry resolves 5,135 complaints of expats

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ):The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has resolved 5,135 complaints lodged so far by the expatriates on the Prime Minister Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU).

A total of 5,615 complaints of the expatriates were received on the PMDU, out of which 91 percent had been resolved by the Ministry, said a press release received here on Friday.

Most of the complaints of overseas Pakistanis were received from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.