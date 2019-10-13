Overseas ministry resolves 5135 complaints of expats

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has resolved 5,135 complaints lodged so far by the expatriates on the Prime Minister Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU).

A total of 5,615 complaints of the expatriates were received on the PMDU, out of which 91 percent had been resolved by the Ministry, official sources said.

Most of the complaints of overseas Pakistanis were received from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

