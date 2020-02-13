UrduPoint.com
Overseas Ministry Resolves 6,735 Complaints Of Expats Via Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP)

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 01:57 PM

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has resolved 6,735 complaints of Pakistani expatriates, received through Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has resolved 6,735 complaints of Pakistani expatriates, received through Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP).

The ministry had received total 7,473 complaints of overseas Pakistanis, out of which 90 per cent of the complaints had been redressed, an official source told APP on Thursday.

The PCP was launched by the government in October, 2018 to ensure good governance and improve coordination among the public sector departments.

