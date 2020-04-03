Overseas ministry resolves stranded Pakistanis' complaints

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) has resolved plethora of complaints of the expatriated Pakistanis, stranded abroad due to the the coronavirus crisis across the globe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ):The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) has resolved plethora of complaints of the expatriated Pakistanis, stranded abroad due to the the coronavirus crisis across the globe.

A large number of the complaints of the Pakistani expats had been responded by the officials of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) working round the clock at an emergency cell set up at the OPF headquarters to facilitate them amid the pandemic outbreak, an official of the OP&HRD ministry told APP on Thursday.

He said till the day, the cell received some 1,883 whatsapp messages and calls from the Pakistani expats and their dependents, who stuck abroad in view of the coronavirus lockdowns.

Most of the complaints were responded timely, whereas some of them were referred to the quarters concerned, he added.

The official said mostly complaints were from the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and others.

To a query, he said the complaints were related to flights restrictions, tentative flights schedule, airline arrangements, visa extension and assistance required from the embassies concerned.

He urged the expats to contact at landline through + 92 51 9212525. Whatsapp user could access the cell via +92 306 0329901, he added.