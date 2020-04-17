UrduPoint.com
Overseas Ministry Steps Up Efforts To Facilitate Stranded Pakistanis In UAE

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:46 AM

Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) has step up its efforts to facilitate stranded Pakistanis in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ):Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) has step up its efforts to facilitate stranded Pakistanis in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry, in a statement issued here on Thursday, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on OP&HRD Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari had contacted the UAE minister for human resources and discussed the issues of stranded Pakistanis.

The UAE minister assured the special assistant that the Pakistani workers would be given due care in these trying times in the UAE.

According to the ministry, the UAE government had announced the extension in visa of Pakistani expats and full salaries would be given to those Pakistanis who were expelled from their jobs.

The UAE companies would pay for the air tickets of its Pakistan-based employees and those who intended to stay in the UAE, would be given legal protection. Virtual work would be offered to the Pakistani expats on priority.

The UAE minister thanked Zulfikar Bukhari for the constant contact during such trying times.

Zulfi Bukhari expressed his gratitude to the UAE government for providing due care to Pakistanis.

