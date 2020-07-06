UrduPoint.com
Overseas Ministry Thanks Saudi Arabia For Extending Expats' Residency Permits

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Monday expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for extending residency permits of the expatriates especially overseas Pakistanis for a period of three months in the wake of coronavirus.

"It is a big relief for overseas Pakistanis amid the COVID-19 pandemic," said a senior officer of the OP&HRD ministry, while confirming the development.

Talking to APP, he said Saudi Arabia had extended validity of residency permits (Iqama) for expatriates, who had been inside the kingdom, for three months without any charges.

Similarly, the expired residency permits of those expatriates who had been outside the kingdom on an exit and return visa had also been extended for three months and free of charge.

