Overseas ministry to establish protectorate of emigrant offices in all major cities: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Agha Rafiullah on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that a summary has been moved to establish protectorate of emigrant offices in all the major cities.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding non-availability of protectorate of emigrant offices in Sukkur, Bannu, Abbottabad and Gilgit-Baltistan, he said, "Keeping in view the importance, the Ministry has moved a summary to establish offices in all the major cities and minster himself would introduce it to the Federal cabinet for the approval soon." He informed the members that former Prime Minister Imran Khan has shifted Abbottabad protectorate of the emigrant office to Sawat on the request of the then communication minister.

He said that the minister of Overseas Pakistan had carried out visits to various countries to explore more job opportunities for Pakistanis. "Agreements with various counties are in the pipeline and these would be finalized soon" he added.

He said that talks with Malta, Korea and Japan are also underway to accommodate more Pakistanis in these countries.

He said that all the information regarding availability of job opportunities abroad is for the information of the public.

Responding to another question, he claimed that during the previous regime Imran Khan's front man committed corruption in the overseas ministry.

The Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf referred the matter to the concern committee for detailed discussion.