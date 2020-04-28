Overseas Ministry to host virtual town hall meeting for Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOP&HRD) will host a virtual town hall meeting of Pakistani expatriates in Saudi Arabia on April 29 at 3:30 p.m

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOP&HRD) will host a virtual town hall meeting of Pakistani expatriates in Saudi Arabia on April 29 at 3:30 p.m.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on MOP&HRD Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari will address the virtual town hall.

The meeting will be attended by the representatives of the Pakistani community, media and Pakistani embassy.

The overseas Pakistanis based in Saudi Arabia can communicate for their grievances online as the meeting's link has been given on the ministry's social media pages, said a new release.