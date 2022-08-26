UrduPoint.com

Overseas Ministry To Send Workers Abroad For Free: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi has decided to send Pakistani workers and professionals abroad for free

Chairing a high level meeting here Friday, he directed the digitization of the Protector Office to make the process of Protector faster, transparent and easier. Fees ranging from 50 thousand to 100,000 rupees are being abolished from Pakistani workers and professionals for services, he informed.

During the meeting, the minister was briefed by Federal Secretary, DG Bureau of Immigration, DG Overseas Employment Corporation and other senior officers.

Th minister said that the Ministry will soon send the summary of fee abolition to the Cabinet for approval. Protector offices will be established soon in Bannu, Abbottabad, Sukkur, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, he said and added that the licenses of overseas promoters pending for three years were also issued.

A summary would be prepared soon to fill the vacant posts so that the efficiency of the institutions can be improved, he added.

He said that strict action would be taken against officials involved in illegal activities and corruption.

The minister stressed the Community Welfare Attach's to improve their performance for the welfare of overseas Pakistanis. However, an online meeting of all community welfare attach's will be held every fortnight to review the performance.

"I will not tolerate any negligence regarding the complaints of overseas Pakistanis, he warned and urged the Welfare attach to provide easy access to Pakistanis living abroad for solving their problems and welfare. The Ministry's doors are always open for all kinds of cooperation and problems of overseas Pakistanis", he said.

On the instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, an online complaint portal is being established for overseas Pakistanis, he added. Opportunities will be found in different countries for the export of OEC Pakistani manpower. He also hinted to initiate training and foreign language classes for OEC manpower export.

