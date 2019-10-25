Overseas Pakistani brutally beaten by FIA

An overseas Pakistani Chaudhry Zaheer was brutally beaten by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on his arrival to Pakistan on a fake case

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th October, 2019) An overseas Pakistani Chaudhry Zaheer was brutally beaten by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on his arrival to Pakistan on a fake case.According to details, influential land mafia gave a fake application against Chaudhry Zaheer to grab the precious plot, and FIA arrested him on his arrival from Italy.

According to Chaudhry Zaheer, Malik Safdar forcibly occupied his plot, and also suit a file against him in civil court.When Chaudhry Zaheer arrived on Airport to deal case in Pakistan, FIA arrested him and gave him into custody of Faisalabad FIA.He said that brother of Interior Minister, Ejaz Shah is involved in brutal violence against him, and appealed to Prime Minister to take notice of the situation.