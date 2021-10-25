UrduPoint.com

Overseas Pakistani Can't Be Deprived Of Voting Right: Gill

TORONTO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that no one can deprive overseas Pakistani of their voting right.

Addressing a convention organized by overseas Pakistani forum, he said it would be a great injustice with overseas Pakistani for not giving them right to vote.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has great respect and love for overseas Pakistani, he added.

He said the opposition was trying to usurp right of overseas Pakistani. However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would become voice of overseas Pakistani at all fora, he added.

He said, overseas Pakistani were playing key role in development of the country and they were more loyal to Pakistan.

Gill said the next general elections would be held through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) so no one could dare to level allegation of rigging.

Coming hard on Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Ahsan Iqbal, the SAPM said, "Ahsan Iqbal should do politics with us but don't hate overseas Pakistani".

Whether Ahsan's son was well aware about ground realities in Pakistan when he contested the general elections after his return from US, he questioned.

Gill said all facilities would be provided to visiting Sikh community on the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak's 552nd birthday in November.

