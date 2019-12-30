UrduPoint.com
Overseas Pakistani Facilitation Desk Set Up At DC Office

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 05:27 PM

The Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan on Monday inaugurated Overseas Pakistani Facilitation desk at his office to resolve their problems on priority basis

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan on Monday inaugurated Overseas Pakistani Facilitation desk at his office to resolve their problems on priority basis.

Speaking on the occasion the DC said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide maximum facilities to overseas Pakistan, the desk has been set up, adding that around 145,000 residents of Kohat district were working abroad and contributing huge amount under the head of foreign reserve every year.

He said the overseas Pakistani and their families could register their complaints through the desk which would be marked to concerned department for redressal, the relevant department would send compliance report to DC office after necessary action.

The DC said that people could contact for the complaints on phone numbers: 09229260304 and 09229260011.

He said the desk would be contacted with Prime Minister Citizen Portal to make it more viable.

