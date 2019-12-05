Overseas Pakistani seeks Rehman Malik notice against influential land mafia

(@FahadShabbir)

An overseas Pakistani has appealed Senate Standing Committee Chairman Rehman Malik to help him in retrieving his plot from influential land mafia, including alleged nephew of Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, in Gujranwala, sources said on Thursday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019)

Zaheer is working in Italy for the past two decades.The alleged nephew along with a local alleged land grabber identified as Malik Safdar has also filed a case against the overseas Pakistani.The sources said that last month when Chaudhry Zaheer returned to Pakistan, the land mafia persons using their influence in police put him behind bars.

He was stood victim of police torture for a month.

The alleged nephew of the interior minister wanted to transfer the victim's plot located in Gujranwala on his name.The sources said the entire enforcement machinery of Gujranwala was insistent for transfer of plot.

Following torture of his brother, when Chaudhry Idrees, brother of Chaudhry Zaheer, tried to put his brother out of troubles, the land mafia group also registered a complaint against him in FIA so that the mafia group could not persecuted.The sources said that when the victim person after spending 120 days behind bars visited his plot location, land mafia group was already there.

When Zaheer attempted to take his plot back, the alleged nephew of the interior minister using influence in police handed over the plot ownership to the land grabber Malik Safdar.Chaudhry Zaheer has appealed to Senate Standing Committee Chairman Rehman Malik to help him in retrieving his plot from land grabbers.

He appealed Rehman Malik to take notice of the issue and free him from corrupt enforcements in Gujranwala.