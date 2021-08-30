Overseas Pakistani students to get fee concessions in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Vice Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ch. Waseem Akhtar met Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun and discussed the matters of education for the overseas students.

It has been decided in the meeting that Overseas Pakistani students shall get admission in government owned universities on priority and also get fee concession up to 20 per cent.

Both the leaders discussed the complaints of overseas Pakistanis related to Higher Education department and Vice Chairperson requested the Minister to resolve the issues at the earliest.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun directed the authorities concerned to resolve the issue and assured that complaints related to his ministry would be resolved on priority basis.

Vice Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ch.

Waseem Akhtar apprised the provincial Minister regarding steps taken for overseas Pakistani students under leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, a committee was formed under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary to recognize the services of Overseas Pakistanis and ensure their due representation in all departments of Punjab.

On the occasion, Waseem Akhtar said that Overseas Pakistanis send their hard-earned money back to Pakistan stabilizing the economy of the country so it is our duty to provide relief to them and their children.

Raja Yasir Humayun appreciated the commendable efforts done by the Overseas Pakistanis Commissionfor the overseas Pakistanis and assured full support in future.