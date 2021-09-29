UrduPoint.com

Overseas Pakistani To Be Given Voting Right; Says Farogh Naseem

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 10:20 PM

Overseas Pakistani to be given voting right; says Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem Wednesday said that Overseas Pakistanis should be given right to vote as they are contributing a lot in the economy of the country through remittances.

"It would be unfair to deprive them from voting right as there was a decision of apex court in this regard," he said while speaking here in National Assembly.

The minister said that use of electronic voting machines is elaborated in the Elections Act, 2017 and no objection was previously raised on it during the pilot phase.

He said the nation is being given opportunity to elect their representatives through free and fair election, using latest technology.

He also quoted Article 222 (d) of the Constitution which is about the authority of the Parliament to provide law for elections. Article 222 (d) says," Subject to the Constitution, Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament)) may by law provide for: the conduct of elections and election petitions; the decision of doubts and disputes arising in connection with elections. He said there is no jurisdiction of Election Commission of Pakistan in this regard.

