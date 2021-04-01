UrduPoint.com
Overseas Pakistanis Ambassador Of Country' Says Vice Chairperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 09:25 PM

Overseas Pakistanis ambassador of country' says Vice Chairperson

Overseas Pakistan are considered envoy of the country and Punjab OPC is working day and night to resolve their issues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Overseas Pakistan are considered envoy of the country and Punjab OPC is working day and night to resolve their issues.

Vice Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Wasim Akhtar said those who created problems for them would be dealt strictly.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that the other day a mob of 50 to 60 people attacked District Overseas Pakistani committee office and vandalized it.

An FIR has been registered with Mumtazabad Police about the incident, he said and added that they condemned the incident vehemently.

