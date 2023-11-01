Open Menu

Overseas Pakistanis Ambassadors Of Country Abroad: Governor Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 11:52 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) A delegation of Overseas Pakistanis led by Qamar Riaz Khan called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House here on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that Overseas Pakistanis are the ambassadors of Pakistan abroad, and they should play an active role in highlighting the positive image of the country.

He said that overseas Pakistanis are playing an important role in the stability of the country's economy by sending remittances.

The Governor Punjab said that it is the duty of the government to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis, adding that the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab was formed to solve the problems of Overseas Pakistanis on a priority basis.

He said the expression of interest of foreign universities in opening campuses in Pakistan bodes well for the higher education.

He said that there are guidelines of the Higher Education Commission regarding the opening of campuses of foreign universities in Pakistan.

The Governor Punjab further said that guided tours have been started in Governor House Lahore, adding that common people can visit the historic building of Governor House in an organized manner.

Overseas Pakistanis informed the Governor Punjab about the problems of Pakistanis living abroad. They further said that a French university is interested in opening its campus in Pakistan.

The delegation of overseas Pakistanis from France and Italy comprised Sheikh Wasim, Shahid Anwar Butt, Shahzad Bhatti, and Maher Ghazanfar Ali.

