Overseas Pakistanis An Asset: Syedaal Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 08:25 PM

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan Nasir, has termed overseas Pakistanis in Thailand as a valuable asset and true ambassadors of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan Nasir, has termed overseas Pakistanis in Thailand as a valuable asset and true ambassadors of the country.

He urged them to uphold Pakistan’s reputation by demonstrating exemplary conduct, adhering to local laws, and conducting their businesses with honesty and integrity.

According to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat, Syedaal Khan, while addressing the Pakistani community in Thailand, acknowledged their significant contribution to Pakistan’s economic stability and global image.

He said that every overseas Pakistani, regardless of their location, represents the country and must promote a positive national identity through their actions.

He lauded the hard work, honesty, and business acumen of overseas Pakistanis, noting that their dedication is a source of pride for the nation. He further urged expatriates to respect the laws of their host countries and uphold Pakistan’s honor through ethical practices.

The Deputy Chairman of the Senate commended Pakistan’s Ambassador to Thailand for her commendable diplomatic efforts in strengthening Pakistan-Thailand relations.

He highlighted her proactive role in supporting the Pakistani community and enhancing bilateral ties between the two nations.

He also praised Pakistani Consul Tanveer Ahmed for his unwavering efforts in assisting Pakistani citizens in Thailand, acknowledging the embassy’s dedication to facilitating the expatriate community in legal and business affairs.

Syedaal Khan reiterated the government's commitment to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis and assured them of continued support. He urged the community to foster unity, respect local laws, and maintain a positive image of Pakistan.

Expressing optimism about Pakistan-Thailand diplomatic, trade, and people-to-people relations, he assured expatriates of the embassy’s full support. He encouraged them to reach out to the mission for assistance in any matter, ensuring that their concerns would be promptly addressed.

