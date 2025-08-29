Overseas Pakistanis Are Not Bound By Party Politics; Their Concern Is Pakistan Itself
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Overseas Pakistanis social activist Dr Syed G Abbas Shah has said that Overseas Pakistanis are not bound by party politics, their concern is Pakistan itself. They are among the most visible faces of patriotism, contributing billions annually in remittances while seeking only recognition and inclusion. For decades, they lacked a forum and acknowledgment. Under Naqvi’s leadership, that void is finally being addressed.
Dr Syed G Abbas hailed the dynamic leadership of Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Syed Qamar Raza Naqvi for holding a successful international convention of Overseas Pakistanis and provided a platform to them.
Talking to APP, he said that when bureaucracy got the heads on merit basis then institutions begin to grow at national and international level adding that Pakistan’s Overseas Investment Conference in Islamabad earlier this year was a powerful example.
For the first time, a record number of international delegates and expatriates attended, sending a strong signal of renewed trust in Pakistan.
He said that the credit goes to Syed Qamar Raza Naqvi for holding a successful event which was first experience after his appointment ,Naqvi was deeply linked with Pakistanis abroad.
Chairman OPF understands their struggles from investment hurdles to property disputes and has long maintained personal ties with diaspora communities. His appointment, based on merit and credibility, gave overseas Pakistanis a long-awaited sense of ownership by the state.
The Islamabad conference was more than a gathering. It created a platform where expatriates were acknowledged and invited to contribute meaningfully to national progress. Encouraged by this success, similar events soon followed in the United States and Europe, carrying forward the same model of engagement, he added.
The challenge now is continuity. The goodwill created today must not be wasted tomorrow. Overseas engagement must be institutionalized, and policies must remain rooted in merit. If Pakistan sustains this momentum, its diaspora will continue to be its strongest ambassador — for investment, for credibility, and for national growth.
