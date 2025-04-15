Overseas Pakistanis Are The Real Ambassador Of The Country: OPF Chief
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Chairman Syed Qamar Raza on Tuesday said overseas Pakistanis are the ambassadors of the country and called them “pride of the nation” who hold the flag aloft “wherever they are in the world.”
Speaking at the First Annual Overseas Pakistanis' Convention, he opened the session by calling it a significant moment for the community. “Today is a day we had long hoped for.” Raza said over 12 million Pakistanis have been residing in more than 160 countries around the world. “Solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis doesn’t require money - it only needs the government's attention,” he added.
He expressed gratitude to over 1,200 overseas Pakistanis for joining the convention with their families on short notice.
He acknowledged the high turnout, stating that the presence of so many participants showed their strong connection to Pakistan. “Your participation proves your commitment to the country,” he said.
Qamar shared that when the idea of holding a convention was presented to the Prime Minister, he responded with full support. A high-level committee was immediately formed, led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, to organize the event and prepare a 14-point plan for overseas Pakistanis.
He added that the prime minister understands the importance of the overseas community and values their contributions.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also directed that this convention be held every year to maintain regular engagement with the overseas community.
Qamar praised the role of overseas Pakistanis and said that they are the real ambassadors and precious assets of the country.
He pointed to examples such as Sadiq Khan, who was recently elected Mayor of London for a third term, and the Bestway Group, a major business entity abroad. Both, he said, carry Pakistan’s identity with them wherever they go.
Raza noted that the value of overseas Pakistanis goes beyond financial contributions. “You are not just sending money back home; you are the voice and face of Pakistan around the world,” he said.
He said holding of this convention would not have been possible without the support and guidance of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.
He also praised the army chief and said he (Gen Asim) told him that these (overseas Pakistanis) are “my people; I want to speak to them.”
OPF chief said that the next convention would be held next year in April.
