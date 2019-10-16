'Overseas Pakistanis backbone of national economy'

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (Administrative Secretary of Overseas Pakistanis Commission) Capt (retd) Aijaz Ahmad Jaffar on Wednesday said overseas Pakistanis were the backbone of the national economy and early resolution of their problems was PTI government 's top priority.

He was chairing a meeting to review performance of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees of Multan Division via video link in Civil Secretariat.

OPC Vice Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar, Commissioner Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, DOPCs chairperson, deputy commissioners, district police officers of Multan Division and officers concerned attended the meeting.

Javed Iqbal Bokari briefed the meeting about resolved, referred and pending complaints of Multan Division. He also shared their ongoing process and the latest statistics showing progress of complaints.

Aijaz Ahmad directed the deputy commissioners and district police officers and other officers to ensure their presence in the meetings of DOPCs as well as early disposal of pending complaints.