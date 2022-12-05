Overseas Pakistanis being facilitated through one-window operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Vice-Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Tariq Mehmoodul Hassan has said that overseas Pakistanis were being facilitating under one-window operations at the OPC Punjab.

Talking to an overseas delegation, he said that the OPC was striving to facilitate each and every overseas Pakistani under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, adding that one window was the greatest facility for the overseas communities in the OPC under which all types of support and help were available under one roof.

He said that revenue centre, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) facilitation desk were being installed in connection with one-window facility. He said that now non-resident Pakistanis could get their land records immediately without any problem.

In this way, overseas communities could update or renew their identification ID cards immediately from NADRA facilitation desk. The vice-chairperson told the delegation that desks of Overseas Pakistanis Commission had also been established at LDA, Anti-Corruption and other departments for the facilitation of overseas community were services and assistance were being provided all the time. He further said that with the help of information technology, allinformation had been provided online for Pakistanis living abroad. They could access their information from anywhere in the world at any time without any problem.

Tariq Mehmoodul Hassan said that awareness campaigns were being conducted in the country and abroad about the work and services of the OPC to create awareness about it.