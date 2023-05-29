UrduPoint.com

Overseas Pakistanis Briefed About Investment Opportunities

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Overseas Pakistanis briefed about investment opportunities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Pakistan Overseas Community Global (POCG) visited Directorate Agricultural Information Punjab, here on Monday.

Punjab Agriculture Information Director General Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar briefed the members regarding the investment opportunities in Punjab. He said, "Agriculture sector has a key importance in the country's economy." By investing in the agriculture sector, not only the production inputs would be available to the farmers at a reasonable rate but it would also provide stability to the country's economy, he added.

He briefed the members about the vast opportunities of seed industry, pesticides, fertilisers and value addition of flowers and vegetables in the agriculture sector in the province of Punjab.

POCG Lahore President Adnan Chaudhry said that information and videos related to investment in agriculture sector would be delivered by POCG members in more than 50 countries in the world so that investors get awareness and they could invest in agriculture in Pakistan and take advantage of investment opportunities in the sector.

He hoped that through this effort, Overseas Pakistanis would also be able to play their role in the agricultural development and prosperity of farmers in Punjab province.

