Overseas Pakistanis Can Get Vaccinated Moderna On Producing Work Permit Or Passport: Nosheen

Tue 06th July 2021

Overseas Pakistanis can get vaccinated Moderna on producing work permit or passport: Nosheen

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Nosheen Hamid Tuesday said that overseas Pakistanis can get vaccinated Moderna on producing work permit or passport to fly abroad.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that around 2.

5 million doses of Moderna vaccine had already arrived recently from United States, which would be vaccinated to all expatriates on priority.

World Health Organization had approved Moderna and Arab states were also recommended Moderna vaccine for intending travellers to these states.

To a question, she said Moderna vaccine would be available on special centres for Overseas Pakistanis.

Nosheed Hamid said that more than three million doses of Pakvac would be prepared in this month and its single dose would be sufficient against Covid-19 disease.

