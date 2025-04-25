Overseas Pakistanis Can Register Mobile Devices For Temporary Use Of Up To 120 Days
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 09:15 PM
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has the Temporary Mobile Registration System to facilitate overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals visiting the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has the Temporary Mobile Registration System to facilitate overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals visiting the country.
Under this initiative, temporary visitors can register their personal mobile devices for a period of up to 120 days, and this facility can be availed during each visit to Pakistan said a news release.
This user-centric system is designed to ensure uninterrupted mobile connectivity for visitors, supporting ease of communication during their stay in Pakistan.
This free of cost registration process is fully digitized and can be completed through the official Device Registration System portal at: https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs.
PTA remains committed to deliver efficient, innovative, and inclusive services that prioritize user-centricity. By upholding the highest standards of excellence, PTA ensures seamless connectivity and a superior communication experience for all visitors across Pakistan, fostering convenience, reliability throughout their stay.
