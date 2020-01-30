'Overseas Pakistanis cases being solved on priority'

(@FahadShabbir)

A meeting of Overseas Pakistanis Commission district committee Thursday promised solution to expatriates' problems on priority basis

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :A meeting of Overseas Pakistanis Commission district committee Thursday promised solution to expatriates' problems on priority basis.

Committee Chairman Shoeb Akmal and CPO Zubair Dreshak chaired the meeting.

Shoeb Akmal said properties of expatriates would be fully protected.

The CPO said strict action was taken against the mafia involed in grabbing of overseas Pakistanis properties.

ADC Revenue Tayyab Khan also attended the meeting.