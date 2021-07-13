UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overseas Pakistanis Cases To Be Decided On Priority: Lahore High Court Chief Justice

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 07:23 PM

Overseas Pakistanis cases to be decided on priority: Lahore High Court Chief Justice

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has said that overseas Pakistanis are our valuable asset and it is our priority to resolve their issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has said that overseas Pakistanis are our valuable asset and it is our priority to resolve their issues.

While addressing a meeting of the LHC Overseas Pakistanis Cell here on Tuesday, the chief justice said that establishment of the special Cell was the best step of the former chief justices. "We are attempting to make the Cell more functional so that expatriate Pakistanis can take further advantage of it," he added. He said that the cases of overseas Pakistanis would be decided on priority basis as per law.

Besides Justice Shujaat Ali Khan and Justice Jawad Hassan, LHC Registrar Irfan Ahmad Saeed, Director General Directorate of District Judiciary Masood Arshad, Principal Staff Officer to LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Yar Walana, LHC Additional Registrar IT Jamal Ahmad, Focal Person for Overseas Cell D&SJ Chaudhry Humayun Imtiaz, LHC Overseas Pakistanis Cell Secretary Arif Javed Dar, and other LHC officers attended the meeting.

Punjab Overseas Pakistani Commission (OPC) Vice Chairman Waseem Akhtar Ramay, Punjab OPC Commissioner Ishrat Ullah and representatives of the provincial government were also present.

While addressing the meeting, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan said that Punjab was the first province which made a law for protection of overseas Pakistanis. He said that a practical plan was being chalked out for early disposal of cases of overseas Pakistanis at the provincial judiciary.

Justice Jawad Hassan also addressed the meeting and said that the overseas Pakistanis got relief with the efforts of LHC Overseas Pakistani Cell.

The OPC vice chairman and others also gave suggestions for making the Cell more functional and early disposal of cases of expatriate workers during the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Lahore High Court Punjab Government Best

Recent Stories

Chief Minister takes notice of unannounced power ..

3 minutes ago

Timely medical aid can save heart attack patients: ..

3 minutes ago

Two smugglers arrested in DI Khan

3 minutes ago

"Rain Emergency" declared in Hesco region during m ..

3 minutes ago

Breastfeeding saves mothers from diseases, keeps b ..

13 minutes ago

No riverine flood situation: FFC

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.