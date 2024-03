Overseas Pakistanis celebrates Pakistan Day with great enthusiasm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) On Pakistan Day this Saturday, Pakistanis living abroad demonstrate their abiding affection for their country and highlight their enduring bond despite being geographically apart.

According to the private news channel they declare that the name of their cherished nation, Pakistan, resonates with their souls.

Since Pakistan is their ultimate source of pride and respect, they swear undying commitment and unyielding pride for it, regardless of where they are in the world.