Overseas Pakistanis Commission advisory council formed through an act

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) advisory council has been established through an act called the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Act 2014 with the formal approval of Punjab

This was clarified by a spokesperson for the OPC regarding establishment of the OPC advisory council.

He said core function of the council is to appoint members to the advisory council for different countries including renowned expatriates having vast experience in their relevant fields.

The council would help solve problems of overseas Pakistanis, in coordination with the OPC. The process of advisory council members' selection is being carried out by completing all necessary cordial formalities as well.