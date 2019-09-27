Overseas Pakistanis Commission delegation meets monitoring judge, reviews expats cases progress

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :A delegation of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), led by Commissioner OPC Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, on Friday met Monitoring Judge/District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Humayun Imtiaz in his office to review the progress on pending cases of overseas Pakistanis.

Director Legal OPC Raja Zubair, Deputy Director Legal OPC Nadeem Amar, Additional Sessions Judge Sher Abbas and Civil Judge Asad Sajjad also attended the meeting.

The meeting is held fortnightly on regular basis to review the status of pending cases.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan had nominated D&SJ Humayun Imtiaz as focal person and directed him to monitor the pending cases of overseas Pakistanis in the courts.

He was also tasked to maintain liaison with Overseas Pakistanis Commission and Lahore High Court in the matter.