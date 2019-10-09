UrduPoint.com
Overseas Pakistanis Commission Disposes Of 89 Complaints In A Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 07:34 PM

Overseas Pakistanis Commission disposes of 89 complaints in a week

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) disposed of 89 complaints of different nature within a week involving the hefty amount of Rs 190 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) disposed of 89 complaints of different nature within a week involving the hefty amount of Rs 190 million.

It was briefed in a review meeting chaired by Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari held here in GOR-I.

The officers concerned briefed the chair regarding performance of their respective departments and divisions.

The OPC Commissioner said that officers must continue their work hard for the expeditious 0disposal of complaints of Pakistani expatriates. He welcomed Tayyab Farid on board who had recently assumed the charge as Director (Administration) in OPC.

"His arrival is fruitful in the commission and we can all learn from hard working officer like him", the commissioner added.

Director (Legal) Mr. Raja Zubair, Director (Revenue) Zahid Iqbal and other Deputy Directors were present in the meeting.

